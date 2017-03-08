Hockey: England beat Germany 5-2 to end tour of South Africa

England Hockey
England won three of four Tests in their tour of South Africa

England's men beat Olympic bronze medallists Germany 5-2 in the final Test of their tour of South Africa.

Germany led inside two minutes but goals from Sam Ward, captain Ian Sloan and two from David Goodfield put England 4-1 ahead at half-time.

Chris Griffiths added a fifth as Bobby Crutchley's side secured their third victory in four Tests in Cape Town.

After an opening 5-2 win over South Africa, they lost 3-0 to Germany before beating the hosts 1-0 on Monday.

Meanwhile, England's women also faced Germany in three unofficial practice matches in South Africa, losing two and winning one.

