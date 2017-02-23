Maddie Hinch named goalkeeper of the year as GB win trio of awards

Maddie Hinch saved all four penalties as Great Britain beat the Netherlands in a shootout to win gold at Rio 2016

Maddie Hinch has been named Female Goalkeeper of the Year as Great Britain won three world hockey awards.

The 28-year-old saved four penalties as Great Britain beat the Netherlands in a shootout to win Olympic gold in Rio.

GB women's coach Danny Kerry and assistant coach Karen Brown won the world's best male and female coaches.

Hockey players, coaches and fans vote for the annual International Hockey Federation Hockey Stars awards, which were held in India on Thursday.

Ireland hockey captain David Harte, 28, was named Male Goalkeeper of the Year for the second year in a row.

The 28-year-old led Ireland to a first Olympic Games in 108 years in 2016.

England Hockey chief executive Sally Munday said: "Maddie's heroics at the Olympic Games will be remembered by millions who watched our women win gold.

"She is the goalkeeper no player wants to face when taking a penalty and I am thrilled to see her receive this award."

England women are currently in South Africa preparing for two Tests on Saturday and Sunday with both games starting at 18:00 GMT.

England's men's team are also set to fly out as they take on both South Africa and Germany between 2 and 8 March.