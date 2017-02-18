Banbridge go two points clear at top

Eugene Mage scored twice in Banbridge's win over Monkstown

Banbridge moved clear at the top of the men's Irish Hockey League by beating Monkstown 5-1 on Saturday.

Lisnagarvey had gone into the weekend level on points with Bann but were beaten 3-1 at Three Rock Rovers who move above them and into second place.

Bottom club Instonians recorded their first win of the season, 3-1 over UCD, to close the gap to the university side to only four points.

In the women's IHL, leaders UCD hammered bottom side Ulster Elks 8-1.

Belfast Harlequins continue to pull away from the relegation zone with their second win in a row over Pembroke Wanderers.

Banbridge's convincing win over Monkstown was an ideal warm-up for Sunday's Irish Senior Cup semi-final against Corinthian.

Bann's international contingent led the scoring with Eugene Magee netting twice and the others coming from Matthew Bell, Johnny McKee and Dane Ward.

Their lead at the top of the table is two points over Three Rock Rovers who beat Lisnagarvey 3-1.

The County Down side sit in third place, one point ahead of Cork C of I who lost 4-1 at home to Railway Union.

Pegasus fell to a 2-1 home defeat by Cork Harlequins

Instonians' first win as an IHL club, 3-1 over UCD, has reignited their hopes of survival. The gap between the two teams is four points and Inst have two games in hand.

William Robinson converted a first quarter penalty corner and, after UCD had equalised, two late goals from Mark Irwin and Stephen Kelso sealed three important points.

UCD continue to set the pace in the women's IHL with internationals Katie Mullan, Lena Tice and Deidre Duke among their scorers in an 8-1 win over the Elks at Jordanstown.

Anna O'Flanagan was on target twice for Hermes-Monkstown as they defeated Loreto 4-2 to stay a point behind in second place but with a game in hand.

The Elks remain bottom, a point adrift of Pembroke Wanderers but Belfast Harlequins have moved closer to safety by edging Pembroke 2-1 in a tightly-fought contest.

Laura Johnston scored both Harlequins goals after they now have a five-point cushion as they look to maintain their top flight status.

Pegasus hopes of reaching the play-offs suffered another blow as they lost 2-1 at home to Cork Harlequins.

Olivia Roycroft tapped in the opener for Cork and then she turned provider for Karen Bateman to make it 2-0. Michelle Harvey scored for the Belfast side just before the end.

Men's EY Hockey League Cork C of I 1-4 Railway Union Instonians 3-1 UCD Monkstown 1-5 Banbridge Pembroke 5-2 Glenanne Three Rock Rovers 3-1 Lisnagarvey