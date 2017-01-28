Pegasus sole Ulster side into Irish Women's Cup semi-finals as Ards & Ballymoney exit

Last year's beaten finalists Ards were edged out on penalty flicks by Cork Harlequins

Pegasus are the only Ulster club through to the semi-finals of the women's Irish Cup after they beat Loreto 2-1 in Dublin.

Former Irish international Michelle Harvey scored both goals for the Belfast side.

Ballymoney were beaten by Irish Hockey League side Pembroke Wanderers 3-1.

Last season's beaten finalists Ards lost 6-5 on penalty flicks to Cork Harlequins after the sides had finished 1-1 at Portaferry Road.

Tamara McLeod had deflected in Chloe Brown's crash ball into the circle to give the North Down side the lead before Rosie Upton's fine effort from just inside the circle pegged them back.

Ards had been beaten on strokes in last season's decider by Ulster Elks and met the same fate again. After the first 10 strokes were converted, Brown saw her effort saved and Upton stepped up to give Cork the win.

Haley O'Donnell scored twice for Pembroke before Jess Moore replied Ballymoney but Rachel Scott secured the victory for Wanderers with a second-half strike.

The final place in the semi-finals went to UCD. In the big game of the last eight, they came from 2-0 and 3-2 down against Hermes/Monkstown to draw 3-3 before going on to win 7-6 on penalties.

Ulster's Katie Mullan scored two of UCD's goals.

The semi-final draw will take place on Monday.