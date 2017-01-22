Women's World League 2 final: Ireland 3-0 Malaysia

Ireland clinched victory at World League 2
Ireland have won the hockey World League Round Two in Kuala Lumpur by beating Malaysia 3-0 in Sunday's final.

Anna O'Flanagan, Katie Mullan and Zoe Wilson netted the goals for the Irish who had beaten Wales in the semi-finals.

Ireland now turn their focus to World League 3 and the Eurohockey Championships this summer.

"We have had an incredible experience and have grown and learnt a lot as a group," said coach Graham Shaw.

"This is our first competitive tournament in 18 months and we are very proud of the team and the level of performance.

"We will use this tournament as a benchmark going forward. Our number one goal is to qualify for the World Cup and finish as high as possible at the Europeans in August."

