Great Britain's Ashley Jackson unavailable for Tokyo 2020 Olympic hockey squad

Jackson won Commonwealth Games bronze in 2014

All-time leading goal scorer Ashley Jackson has made himself unavailable for Great Britain's senior programme for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycle.

Jackson, 29, has played at three Olympic Games and has 133 goals for England and Great Britain.

"He will be considered if he decides he is able to play, but I can't wait by the phone for that," said Great Britain head coach Bobby Crutchley.

Crutchley has named a 27-man playing squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycle.

Great Britain took 16 men and three reserves to Rio 2016, where Crutchley's team were eliminated at the group stage, while the women took gold.

Crutchley says he is "very excited" about his new senior squad, which includes nine new faces.

He added: "I've had many discussions with Ashley but he's completed three Olympic cycles now and doesn't feel he has the energy for another. As a result, he's not been selected and I have to focus on a new group of players.

"Ashley's been a great player for us - he's our record goalscorer - and he will be considered in future if he decides he is able to play, but equally I can't wait by the phone for that to happen."

Jackson has played 234 times in total for England and Great Britain and made his debut aged 19. He formed part of the team which won Eurohockey gold in 2009 and also claimed Commonwealth games bronze in 2014.

On an individual level, Jackson - who plays for East Grinstead - has twice been named in the World All Stars team and was named World Young Player of the Year in 2009.

Full-time players on Great Britain hockey senior programme

James Albery (Beeston), David Ames (Holcombe), Liam Ansell (Surbiton), Tom Carson (Reading), David Condon (East Grinstead), Brendan Creed (Surbiton), Adam Dixon (Rotterdam), Alan Forsyth (Surbiton), Harry Gibson (Surbiton), Mark Gleghorne (Beeston), David Goodfield (Surbiton), Chris Grassick (Surbiton), Chris Griffiths (East Grinstead), Michael Hoare (Wimbledon), Harry Martin (Rotterdam), Barry Middleton (Holcombe), George Pinner (Holcombe), Phil Roper (Wimbledon), Liam Sanford (Team Bath Buccaneers), Ian Sloan (Wimbledon), Luke Taylor (Loughborough University), Sam Ward (Holcombe), Henry Weir (Wimbledon), Ollie Willars (Beeston)

Part-time players

Jonty Griffiths (Loughborough University), Ed Horler (Loughborough University), Dan Kyriakides (Cardiff and Met)