Bobby Crutchley: England & Great Britain men's head coach signs new deal

Crutchley (centre) was in charge as England reached the European Championships semi-finals in 2015

Bobby Crutchley has signed a new contract to remain as England and Great Britain men's head coach through to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

GB failed to progress from their pool at this year's Olympics in Rio.

Crutchley, 46, conceded it had been a "difficult few months", but is now targeting medals at the 2018 World Cup in India and the 2020 Olympics.

"The start of a new cycle is a chance to freshen things up. We get a chance to start with a new focus," he said.

"We are ultimately in the business of winning hockey matches and tournaments and we're excited to get going and to do that."

Crutchley, who won 80 England caps as a player, has been in charge since 2013.