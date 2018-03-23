Commonwealth Games 2018: Amy Tinkler withdraws from squad with injury

Amy Tinkler
Amy Tinkler won Olympic floor exercise bronze at Rio 2016

England's Amy Tinkler will miss next month's Commonwealth Games in Australia after suffering an ankle injury.

The 18-year-old Olympic bronze medallist tore ankle ligaments during the warm-up for the all-around event at the Gymnastics World Cup on Thursday.

Four-time Commonwealth champion Claudia Fragapane previously withdrew from the squad with a torn Achilles.

"I'm heartbroken right now - my dream was to go to the Commonwealth Games," Tinkler said in a statement.

The Commonwealth Games take place on Australia's Gold Coast from 4 to 15 April.

"I will be working hard on my rehab and the aim, if all goes well, is to put myself in contention for the British team for the European Championships in Glasgow this summer," Tinkler added.

A replacement for Tinkler will be confirmed at a later date.

