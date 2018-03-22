Gymnastics World Cup: Alice Kinsella wins all-around bronze for Britain

Alice Kinsella
Kinsella (far right) had never before won a senior international medal

Great Britain's Alice Kinsella won bronze in the women's all-around event at the Gymnastics World Cup in Birmingham.

It is the 17-year-old's first senior medal at an individual major championships - following three silvers at European junior level in 2016.

Angelina Melnikova of Russia won gold, while Margzetta Frazier of the United States took silver.

Briton Amy Tinkler was due to compete but was injured during the warm-up.

2018 Gymnastics World Cup on the BBC

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired