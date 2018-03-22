Gymnastics World Cup: Alice Kinsella wins all-around bronze for Britain

From the section

Kinsella (far right) had never before won a senior international medal

Great Britain's Alice Kinsella won bronze in the women's all-around event at the Gymnastics World Cup in Birmingham.

It is the 17-year-old's first senior medal at an individual major championships - following three silvers at European junior level in 2016.

Angelina Melnikova of Russia won gold, while Margzetta Frazier of the United States took silver.

Briton Amy Tinkler was due to compete but was injured during the warm-up.

2018 Gymnastics World Cup on the BBC