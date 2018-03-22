BBC Sport - Gymnastics World Cup: James Hall wins all-around bronze for Britain
Hall's 'fantastic' floor secures all-around bronze for GB
- From the section Gymnastics
Watch Great Britain's James Hall secure bronze in the men's all-around event at the Gymnastics World Cup in Birmingham.
Available to UK users only.
Follow the World Cup on the BBC Sport website, and Red Button on 21 and 22 March.
