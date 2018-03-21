Gymnastics World Cup: James Hall wins all-around bronze for Britain

From the section

Hall won his first individual major championship medal at the 2017 European Championships

Great Britain's James Hall won bronze in the men's all-around event at the Gymnastics World Cup in Birmingham.

The 22-year-old, a European bronze medallist in the same discipline in 2017, finished just ahead of compatriot Dominick Cunningham.

Hall finished with a total score of 83.531, with Cunningham on 82.531.

Shogo Nonomura of Japan won gold with a score of 84.797, with the silver medal claimed by Russia's Nikita Nagornyy, who scored 84.731.