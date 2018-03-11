2018 British Championships: Max Whitlock and Amy Tinkler win titles

From the section

Max Whitlock won gold in the floor and pommel at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio

Max Whitlock clinched the floor and pommel horse titles at the 2018 British Championships as fellow Olympic medal winner Amy Tinkler won the floor title.

Rio 2016 double gold medallist Whitlock was top in the floor competition with a score of 14.975, ahead of Jay Thompson.

The 25-year-old then secured the pommel title convincingly with a score of 15.625 with Brinn Bevan in second spot.

Tinkler, a bronze medallist in Rio, won her title at Liverpool's Echo Arena with a score of 14.050.

Taeja James finished runner-up to Tinkler, 23, in the floor with a total of 13.700.

Tinkler also claimed a silver in the vault behind Holly Jones, who edged to the gold with a score of 13.825.

Elsewhere on the final day of action, Nile Wilson won the men's rings, high bar and parallel while Jake Jarman secured the vault title.

Kelly Simm won the uneven bars and Maisie Methuen finished in first place in the beam.