British Gymnastics & BBC Sport agree three-year coverage deal

Amy Tinkler will be part of the Great Britain team competing in this month's World Cup

BBC Sport has agreed a three-year deal with British Gymnastics to air a number of upcoming championships and events.

The Gymnastics World Cup will be streamed exclusively live on the BBC app, website and Red Button on 21 and 22 March, with highlights on BBC One.

The British Championships in five disciplines will also be shown live.

"We are delighted to partner with BBC Sport on this historic agreement," said British Gymnastics commercial director Nigel Hill.

"Broadcast is crucial to the profile and understanding of the sport."

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, added: "This new deal strengthens our year-round commitment to gymnastics and is a perfect fit for our market-leading, free-to-air, sports streaming service."