Claudia Fragapane out of Commonwealth Games with torn Achilles

Fragapane is a three-time European medallist

Four-time Commonwealth champion Claudia Fragapane has been ruled out of next month's Games in Australia after suffering a torn Achilles in training.

The 20-year-old won floor, vault and all-around gold in Glasgow four years ago, as well as helping England to the team title.

Fragapane will also miss the British Championships and the Gymnastics World Cup in Birmingham later this month.

"I will come back stronger," Fragapane wrote on Twitter.

The Commonwealth Games take place on Australia's Gold Coast from 4 to 15 April.

"I was on floor and I felt something go on take-off. I feel so upset and heartbroken," Fragapane added.

Fragapane won floor bronze at last year's World Championships in Montreal - her first individual world medal after winning team bronze in Glasgow in 2015.

She is only the second British female to win an individual world medal after Beth Tweddle.

Fragapane made her Olympic debut in Rio in 2016, helping Britain to fifth in the team final.