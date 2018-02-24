Dan Purvis & Cara Kennedy regain Scottish Artistic Gymnastics titles

Dan Purvis has won six Scottish senior all-round titles

Commonwealth gold medallist Dan Purvis regained the men's senior title at the Scottish National Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Perth.

Cara Kennedy regained the women's senior title, as both champions prepare to compete at Gold Coast 2018.

"It was fantastic to hear I made the Commonwealth Games team," Purvis said.

"Today was about going out with the other members of the team and do our routines and to be back doing all-around and regain my title was great."

Purvis, an Olympic bronze medallist in 2012, won his sixth Scottish senior all-round title, and he and training partner Frank Baines will now go on to compete for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in April.

"It's great to have a training partner like Frank where you push each other," Purvis said.

"Both of us wanted to come out on top but it's a fantastic test of pressure and wonderful to see Frank back injury-free which will be really good for the team ahead of the Commonwealth Games."