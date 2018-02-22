Eddie van Hoof: Men's head coach of British Gymnastics sacked after investigation

Eddie van Hoof was the men's technical director at the Rio Olympics

Eddie van Hoof has been sacked as the men's head coach of British Gymnastics following an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

The governing body, which suspended Van Hoof on 29 November 2017, cited "irreconcilable differences" that had become "untenable".

"It was best for all sides to bring matters to a close," a statement said.

Van Hoof was named UK coach of the year in 2016 after British gymnasts won five medals at the Rio Olympics.

The allegations that had been under investigation have not been made public.

British Gymnastics said: "During the process, it became clear that there are irreconcilable differences between Eddie and British Gymnastics regarding the leadership, conduct and culture of elite coaching for our sport.

"The situation had become untenable.

"We thank Eddie for his contribution to British Gymnastics and wish him every success in the future."