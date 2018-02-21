Commonwealth Games: Max Whitlock and Claudia Fragapane selected for England

Double Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock has been named in England's 10-strong artistic gymnastics squad for April's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Whitlock's fellow Rio 2016 medallists Amy Tinkler and Nile Wilson are also selected as England seek to emulate the 19 medals they won four years ago.

Claudia Fragapane, who became the first English woman to win four gold medals in the same Commonwealths since 1930 during the last Games, will also look to defend her titles on the Gold Coast.

Whitlock will be competing in his third Commonwealths but there are six debutants in the England squad for the Games, which run from 4 to 15 April.

"The gymnastics competition, particularly between the home nations, is going to be intense and I know the whole team are working hard to be in the best shape to produce medal-winning routines," said Whitlock.

England's artistic gymnasts squad: Dominick Cunningham, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Claudia Fragapane, James Hall, Alice Kinsella, Kelly Simm, Amy Tinkler, Courtney Tulloch, Max Whitlock and Nile Wilson.

