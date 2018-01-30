BBC Sport - Nile Wilson: Can you somersault into your shorts like British gymnast?
Britain's Nile Wilson looks forward to the Gymnastics World Cup in Birmingham in March and shares the secrets of his viral videos on BBC Breakfast before the 2018 Gymnastics British Championships.
WATCH MORE: Five steps to the perfect handstand with Nile Wilson
