Simone Biles: Larry Nassar abused me, says four-time Olympic champion

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles says she was sexually abused by former Team USA gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar is serving a 60-year jail sentence for having child sex abuse images on his computer.

He is also awaiting sentencing after admitting assaulting female gymnasts.

Biles, 20, who is training for Tokyo 2020, said: "I will have to continually return to the same training facility where I was abused."

Three former US Olympians have accused Nassar of sexual abuse under the guise of medical treatment, including Gabby Douglas, who won gold with Biles in the team event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar," Biles wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"Most of you know me as a happy, giggly and energetic girl. But lately I've felt broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams. I am not afraid to tell my story any more."

