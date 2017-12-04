Eddie van Hoof: British Gymnastics suspends coach amid investigation

By Nick Hope

BBC Olympic sports reporter

Eddie van Hoof
Eddie van Hoof was the men's technical director at the Rio Olympics

Eddie van Hoof has been suspended by British Gymnastics as an independent investigation is conducted into allegations of misconduct.

Van Hoof, men's technical director at the Rio Olympics as Britain won five medals, was UK coach of the year 2016.

In Rio, Max Whitlock won two golds and a bronze, Louis Smith took silver, while Nile Wilson won bronze.

"The suspension is not a disciplinary penalty, and indeed does not imply any assumption of guilt," a statement said.

"British Gymnastics confirms that an independent investigation is being conducted into allegations of misconduct relating to Eddie Van Hoof, pending the outcome of which he has been suspended."

The allegations being investigated have not been specified publicly.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell
Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired