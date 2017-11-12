Trampoline World Championships: Elliott Browne wins tumbling bronze

Elliott Browne also won a gold in the men's tumbling team along with Kristof Willerton, Greg Townley and Kallum Mulhall

Britain's Elliott Browne took bronze in tumbling at the Trampoline World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Browne's routines earned him 37.500 and 38 points for a 75.500 total as China's Kuo Zhang took gold with 76.800.

Dane Anders Wesch also scored 75.500 but was awarded silver on the tie-break rule that adds the execution scores.

"It makes all the training and hard work worthwhile," said Browne, 20. "I've had ups and downs coming into it but training out here has been great."

Browne, who was also part of the tumbling team which won gold on Saturday, successfully pulled off his big final skill on his second pass.

"I was first up so I felt like I had nothing to lose and had the chance to put down a good score," he added.

"Waiting for the final gymnast to compete I was so nervous, then when the finals scores came up I burst into tears."

Britain have now won seven medals at the event, surpassing the four silvers won at the last World Championships in 2015.

Other British gymnasts to impress on the final day of competition included 2015 world champion Kristof Willerton finishing fifth in the tumbling final with 74.700 points.

Kirsty Way was sixth in the double mini trampoline final with 62.500 points, while in the individual trampoline final Laura Gallagher was 10th (54.420).

In Izzy Songhurst's first senior World Championships, her routine saw her finish 12th with 54.230 points.