Trampoline World Championships: Britain win men's tumbling gold and three other medals

Britain claimed four medals in one day at the Trampoline World Championships as the men's tumbling team were crowned champions in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Luke Strong and Nathan Bailey won men's synchronised trampoline silver and there was silver too for the women's double mini-trampoline team.

Lucie Colebeck took bronze in the women's tumbling individual final.

"We all did our job today and stood up when it matters," said the men's tumbling team's Elliott Browne.

"To hear the national anthem play and stand on the top of the podium with your team-mates is very special," he added.

With two medals won on Friday, Britain have now won six medals at the event - surpassing the four silver medals won at the last World Championships in 2015 with one day of competition still to go.

Browne, Kristof Willerton, Greg Townley and Kallum Mulhall scored 112.500 points for gold ahead of China and Denmark in their final.

In the women's double mini-trampoline team final, Kirsty Way, Phoebe Williams, Kim Beattie and Bethany Williams were beaten into second place by Russia.