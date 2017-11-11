BBC Sport - Trampoline World Championships: Kristof Willerton secures gold for British tumbling team

Willerton secures gold for GB tumbling team

Great Britain's Kristof Willerton secures men's tumbling team gold at the Trampoline World Championships in Sochi, finishing above China and Denmark.

READ MORE: Trampoline World Championships - Britain win women's team bronze

Available to UK users only.

