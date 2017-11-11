BBC Sport - Trampoline World Championships: Kristof Willerton secures gold for British tumbling team
Willerton secures gold for GB tumbling team
- From the section Gymnastics
Great Britain's Kristof Willerton secures men's tumbling team gold at the Trampoline World Championships in Sochi, finishing above China and Denmark.
READ MORE: Trampoline World Championships - Britain win women's team bronze
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired