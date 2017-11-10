Trampoline World Championships: Britain win women's team bronze

Katherine Driscoll came sixth in the women's trampoline at the Rio 2016 Olympics

Great Britain won bronze in the women's team final at the Trampoline World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Double Olympian Katherine Driscoll, Laura Gallagher and debutant Isabelle Songhurst scored a total of 163.810.

They were 3.685 points behind gold medallists China, while Belarus took the silver.

British quartet Lucie Colebeck, Rachel Davis, Yasmin Taite and Ashleigh Long won silver in the women's tumbling team final as China again took gold.

The British team are without Olympic silver medallist Bryony Page, who became the first British woman to win an Olympic trampoline medal in Rio.

Page and Driscoll, who also made the Olympic final and came sixth, were part of the team that won gold at the World Championships in 2013.