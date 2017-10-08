Claudia Fragapane wins World Gymnastics bronze in Montreal
Britain's Claudia Fragapane captured bronze in the floor final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Montreal.
The 19-year-old from Bristol, who won four gold medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, recorded a score of 13.933 points.
Japan's Mai Murakami won gold with a score of 14.233, with Jade Carey of the United States second.
It was a second medal for Britain at the Championships after Max Whitlock retained his pommel horse title.
