Claudia Fragapane wins World Gymnastics bronze in Montreal

Britain's Claudia Fragapane captured bronze in the floor final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Montreal.

The 19-year-old from Bristol, who won four gold medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, recorded a score of 13.933 points.

Japan's Mai Murakami won gold with a score of 14.233, with Jade Carey of the United States second.

It was a second medal for Britain at the Championships after Max Whitlock retained his pommel horse title.

More to follow.

