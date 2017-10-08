Claudia Fragapane wins World Gymnastics bronze in Montreal

From the section

Fragapane wins floor bronze

Britain's Claudia Fragapane captured bronze in the floor final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Montreal.

The 19-year-old from Bristol, who won four gold medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, recorded a score of 13.933 points.

Japan's Mai Murakami won gold with a score of 14.233, with Jade Carey of the United States second.

It was a second medal for Britain at the Championships after Max Whitlock retained his pommel horse title.

More to follow.