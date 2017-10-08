BBC Sport - World Gymnastics Championships: Epke Zonderland amazes with one-handed grab
Zonderland turns error into amazing one-handed grab
Gymnastics
Epke Zonderland, the 2012 Olympic champion, amazes the crowd with an impromptu one-handed grab after making a mistake in his routine at the World Gymnastics Championships in Montreal, Canada where he took silver behind Croatia's Tin Srbic.
