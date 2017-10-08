BBC Sport - World Gymnastics Championships: Kenzo Shirai wins vault gold by 0.001 points
Shirai wins vault gold by 0.001 points
- From the section Gymnastics
Japan's Kenzo Shirai wins gold by 0.001 points from Ukrainian Igor Radivilov in the men's vault final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Montreal, Canada.
Available to UK users only.
WATCH MORE: Dazzling Shirai takes floor gold
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired