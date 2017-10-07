BBC Sport - World Gymnastics Championships: Debutant Hurd claims gold in all-around final
Worlds debutant Hurd claims gold in all-around final
- From the section Gymnastics
USA's Morgan Hurd wins gold in the women's all-around final at her first World Championships, with Canada's Elsabeth Black claiming silver, Elena Eremina of Russia in bronze and Britain's Olympic floor bronze medallist Amy Tinkler finishing 17th.
