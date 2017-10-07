World Gymnastics Championships: Amy Tinkler falls short just seven weeks after surgery

Amy Tinkler was the youngest member of Team GB at Rio 2016 but became only the second British female gymnast to win an individual medal at an Olympic Games.

Gymnastics World Championships Venue: Montreal, Canada Dates: 2-8 October

Great Britain's Amy Tinkler finished 17th in the all around final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Montreal, just seven weeks after ankle surgery.

Tinkler totalled 50.899 as American Morgan Hurd took gold with 55.232, ahead of Canada's Ellie Black in second and Russia's Elena Eremina in third.

"Considering I've only been training seven weeks it's pretty incredible," Tinkler told BBC Sport. "I'm buzzing and looking forward to smashing it next year."

Tinkler, 17, who won Olympic bronze on the floor at Rio 2016, had improved on her qualifying scores through her first three apparatus of beam, floor and vault.

But a stall on uneven bars produced a low score to leave her unable to improve on her qualifying rank of 13.

Nevertheless, the ranking is higher than her only previous world all around final in 2015, where she placed 23rd.

"I'm gutted my arms kind of locked up and I didn't have the grip," said Tinkler.

"But if everything goes to plan I'm hoping to get up there and push for medals in future."

Hurd, 16, a first-year senior, was her country's only competitor in the final after her team-mate and favourite for the title, Regan Smith, withdrew injured minutes before the start.

The gold was decided on the final floor apparatus after Black of Canada fell just short of the score she needed to overtake Hurd.

On Saturday, in individual apparatus finals, GB's double Olympic champion Max Whitlock aims to defend his world pommel title, while Courtney Tulloch also goes in the rings final.