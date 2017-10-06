BBC Sport - World Gymnastics Championships: Drama in all-around final as China beat Russia to gold
Drama in all-around final as China beat Russia to gold
- From the section Gymnastics
China's Xiao Ruoteng wins gold in a dramatic finale to the men's all-around final where Russian David Belyavskiy fell on the high bar to miss out on top spot.
Ruoteng's countryman Lin Chaopan claimed silver, Kenzo Shirai of Japan finishes third and Britain's Nile Wilson finishes sixth with a score of 85.332.
Watch highlights of the men's all-around finals on BBC Two and this website at 13:45 BST, Friday, 6 October.
