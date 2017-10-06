World Gymnastics Championships: Great Britain's Nile Wilson finishes sixth

Nile Wilson won bronze on the high bar at the Rio Olympics in 2016

Great Britain's Nile Wilson came sixth in the World Championships all around final - just eight months after snapping his ankle ligaments.

Wilson gave a fine display on the six apparatus to total 85.332 points as China's Xiao Ruoteng won with 86.933.

"I couldn't be happier. The plan was to go for it and that's exactly what I did," Wilson told BBC Sport.

"I know I'm capable of more and I believe I can stand on top of the podium one day."

Wilson's total in Montreal was more than one point higher than his qualifying score thanks to improvements on every apparatus except vault.

"I felt like I held back in qualification so I wanted to go out and enjoy it," said the Olympic high bar bronze medallist.

"Particular highlights were my last couple of pieces on high bar and floor.

"Eight months ago I was sat on my sofa in a cast having undergone surgery. It puts things in perspective that I'm here and healthy and I'm a lot more grateful.

"To get to where I'm sixth in the world challenging the world's best, I loved every second of it."

With Japan's six-time gold medallist Kohei Uchimura injuring himself in qualifying, a new champion was guaranteed for the first time since 2009.

Xaio stepped up to secure China's first men's world all around title for 10 years.

The 21-year-old beat his compatriot Lin Chaopan, who scored 86.448 to win silver, while Japan's Kenzo Shirai took bronze with 86.431.

On Friday, Olympic floor bronze medallist Amy Tinkler will lead Great Britain's challenge in the women's all around competition.

She will be joined by 16-year-old first-year senior Alice Kinsella - should she overcome an ankle injury she sustained in qualifying.