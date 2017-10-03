World Gymnastics Championships: McClenaghan misses out on pommel final

Venue: Montreal, Canada Date: 2-8 October
Bangor teenager Rhys McClenaghan came close to booking a final place for Ireland on his World Gymnastics Championships debut in Montreal.

The 18-year-old scored 14.300 on his pommel routine on Tuesday to finish in 14th place.

He was just 0.133 of a point behind the eighth and final qualifier, Harutyun Merdinyan of Armenia.

McClenaghan moved into the senior ranks this year in order to fast-track his attempt to reach the 2020 Olympics.

"It was not my cleanest routine but I am happy I got through it on the world stage without feeling too many nerves," McClenaghan told Press Association Sport.

"To finish 14th in the world at the age of 18 is something I can definitely work on and if I can up my difficulty and tidy up my routines then I will be on the right track."

McClenaghan clinched a European junior silver medal in 2016, the same year he finished third in the British Championships behind Max Whitlock and Louis Smith.

He added: "It is still a learning process for me and every time I train or compete with those guys I can take something away from it and go away to work even harder."

Ireland team-mate Andrew Smith scored 13.933 to finish 21st with his men's floor routine.

