BBC Sport - World Gymnastics Championships: Max Whitlock impresses on pommel return
Olympic champion Max Whitlock reaches the pommel final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Montreal on his return to competition for the first time since winning two gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games.
