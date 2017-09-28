Birmingham to host Gymnastics World Cup in March 2018

Rio double gold medallist Max Whitlock could be on view in Birmingham in March

Arena Birmingham will host the British leg of the 2018 World Cup in March.

The six-discipline men's event will take place on Wednesday 21 March with the women taking centre stage over four disciplines the following day.

The World Cup consists of four competitions with United States and Germany also hosting legs before the finale in Japan.

Birmingham has also been chosen over Liverpool for England's bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games.