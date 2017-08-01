Ellie Downie out of gymnastics World Championships after ankle surgery

Ellie Downie won four medals at the European Championships in April

Britain's Ellie Downie will miss the 2017 World Championships as she recovers from ankle surgery.

The 18-year-old injured her left ankle at the British Championships in March but went on to win four medals in April's European Championships.

She had surgery on the injury on Monday and will now miss October's competition in Montreal, Canada.

"My eyes are now set on getting ready and fit for the Commonwealth Games next year," Downie said.

"I'm very excited to be on the road to recovery and get fit again. A minor setback is a pathway for a major comeback."

British Gymnastics added that it expected Downie to be "fully fit for an important year of competition in 2018".

Downie's elder sister Becky will also miss the Worlds as she continues to recover from an elbow injury.