European Championships: Ellie Downie wins silver on the floor

Britain's Ellie Downie rounded off her impressive European Gymnastics Championships with silver on the floor.

The 17-year-old finished with four medals in Romania after an all-around gold, vault silver and bars bronze.

"I've hit 12 out of 12 routines and to come away with four medals is absolutely crazy," she said.

British gymnasts leave the championships with six medals, after James Hall won all-around bronze and Courtney Tulloch took rings silver.

Downie qualified for every final in Cluj and only failed to win a medal on the beam, where she finished fourth.

"I'm definitely very happy with these championships. It couldn't have gone much better for me," she added.

"I'm pretty knackered to be honest. Coming in to today was the most tired I've felt.

"But I think the crowd and adrenaline and what I'd done the last couple of days just pushed me on."

And she said the disappointment of missing out on a medal at the Rio Olympics had spurred her on.

"I took a break, came back and was just ready to go again," said Downie.

"I've worked so hard, I've pushed my fitness, and it's paid off here. I couldn't be happier."

Also on Sunday, Hall narrowly missed out on his second medal of the championships, coming fourth in a high-quality high bar final.

Elsewhere, Claudia Fragapane fell off the beam to finish eighth, while on the floor a big step-out left her in seventh.

Dom Cunningham placed sixth in the men's vault final.