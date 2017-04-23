BBC Sport - European Gymnastics Championships: Ellie Downie wins European floor silver
Downie takes Euro floor silver
Great Britain's Ellie Downie wins a silver medal in the individual floor final, to add to her individual vault silver and all-around European gold medal in Cluj, Romania.
