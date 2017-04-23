BBC Sport - European Gymnastics Championships: Ellie Downie wins European floor silver

Downie takes Euro floor silver

Great Britain's Ellie Downie wins a silver medal in the individual floor final, to add to her individual vault silver and all-around European gold medal in Cluj, Romania.

WATCH MORE: Ellie Downie wins European vault silver

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Downie takes Euro floor silver

Video

Wanjiru holds off Bekele to win London Marathon

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham

Video

Begu beats Watson to close the tie

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kenya's Keitany breaks women-only record

Video

'Super tennis' as Halep beats Konta in Romania

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Weir clinches dramatic seventh marathon win

Video

I'm a bit like James Blunt - Ronnie O'Sullivan

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Matic thunderbolt sends Chelsea to final

Video

Conte 'proud' to reach FA Cup final

Video

O'Sullivan completes win over Murphy - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Konta tears & Nastase sent off - dramatic scenes at Fed Cup

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions
Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired