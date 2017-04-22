BBC Sport - European Championships 2017: Courtney Tulloch wins silver in rings final

GB's Tulloch wins European rings silver

Courtney Tulloch wins Britain's first major international rings medal with silver at the European Gymnastics in Cluj, Romania.

