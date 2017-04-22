BBC Sport - European Championships 2017: Courtney Tulloch wins silver in rings final
GB's Tulloch wins European rings silver
- From the section Gymnastics
Courtney Tulloch wins Britain's first major international rings medal with silver at the European Gymnastics in Cluj, Romania.
