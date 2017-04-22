BBC Sport - European Gymnastics Championships 2017: Ellie Downie wins vault silver
Ellie Downie wins European vault silver
- From the section Gymnastics
Great Britain's Ellie Downie wins a silver medal in the individual vault final, to add to her all-around European gold medal in Cluj, Romania.
WATCH MORE: GB's Downie wins historic all-around gold
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired