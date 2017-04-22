BBC Sport - European Gymnastics Championships 2017: Ellie Downie wins vault silver

Ellie Downie wins European vault silver

Great Britain's Ellie Downie wins a silver medal in the individual vault final, to add to her all-around European gold medal in Cluj, Romania.

WATCH MORE: GB's Downie wins historic all-around gold

