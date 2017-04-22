European Championships: Medals for Ellie Downie & Courtney Tulloch

Media playback is not supported on this device European Gymnastics Championships 2017: Ellie Downie wins vault silver

Britain's Ellie Downie followed up her all-around gold medal with a silver in the vault and a bronze in the uneven bars at the European Championships.

The 17-year-old was leading the vault final before being pipped by the last competitor, Coline Devillard of France.

She then tied for third in the uneven bars final as sister Becky Downie, 25, fell during her routine and needed medical attention.

Compatriot Courtney Tulloch won silver in the rings final in Romania.

More to follow.