European Gymnastics Championships: GB's James Hall wins bronze

Hall won four medals at the British Championships

European Championships BBC coverage Red Button coverage: Friday, 21 April, 10:55-13:50 BST & 15:25-17:40. Saturday, 22 April, 11:25-14:50 BBC Two: Saturday, 22 April, 13:30-16:30, Monday, 24 April, 10:30-12:00

Great Britain's James Hall has won all-around bronze at the European Gymnastics Championships in Romania.

The 21-year-old scored 84.664 to finish behind gold medallist Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine, and Russia's Arthur Dalaloyan.

Another Briton, Joe Fraser, 18, was fifth in what is his first senior year.

Ellie Downie, who made history by qualifying for every individual final at the Championships, competes in the women's all-around finals at 15:30-17:30 BST, alongside Alice Kinsella.

Hall's bronze medal is his biggest achievement to date and follows a successful start to the year after he won three silvers and a gold at the British Championships in March.

More to follow.