BBC Sport - British Gymnastics Championships: Ellie Downie's gold-winning bars routine
Downie's gold-winning bars routine
- From the section Gymnastics
Ellie Downie rounds off a successful weekend by winning gold on the bars at the British Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.
READ MORE: Ellie Downie takes vault and bars golds
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired