BBC Sport - British Gymnastics Championships: Ellie Downie's gold-winning bars routine

Ellie Downie rounds off a successful weekend by winning gold on the bars at the British Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

READ MORE: Ellie Downie takes vault and bars golds

Available to UK users only.

