British Gymnastics Championships: Ellie Downie wins all-around title

Ellie Downie
Ellie Downie was part of Team GB at last year's Olympics in Rio

Ellie Downie won the women's all-around title at the British Gymnastics Championships for the first time.

The 17-year-old scored 55.350 to beat team-mates Claudia Fragapane and Amy Tinkler at a sold-out Echo Arena in Liverpool on Saturday night.

"I've worked so hard for this," Downie told British Gymnastics.

"It's been a bit up and down in training this week. To get back to full fitness hasn't been easy but it just shows the hard work has paid off."

Fragapane qualified first for Sunday's individual apparatus final after some time away from the sport.

Joe Fraser, 18, said he was left feeling 'speechless' after winning the men's all-around title in his first year in the senior competition.

