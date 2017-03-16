USA Gymnastics: Steve Penny resigns as president and chief executive

Steve Penny joined USA Gymnastics in 1999 and was named president in 2005

The president and chief executive of USA Gymnastics has resigned in the wake of the federation's handling of sexual abuse allegations concerning a former team doctor.

Steve Penny's exit follows allegations the organisation had turned a blind eye to claims of sexual misconduct.

The Indianapolis Star newspaper claims "at least" 368 American gymnasts have made allegations of sexual abuse.

"It has been heartbreaking to learn of instances of abuse," said Penny.

"It sickens me that young athletes would be exploited in such a manner.

"My decision to step aside as CEO is solely to support the best interests of USA Gymnastics at this time."

Former team doctor Larry Nassar is in custody facing child pornography and sexual abuse charges.