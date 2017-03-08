Max Whitlock: Olympic gymnastics champion to take six-month break

Whitlock also won a bronze in the men's all-around competition in Rio, and is the world pommel horse champion

Double Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock will take a six-month break from gymnastics to be ready for the World Championships in October.

The 24-year-old, who became Britain's first Olympic gymnastics champion at the 2016 Rio Games, will miss the iPro World Cup in London next month.

He will also miss April's European Championships in Romania.

"I know 100% that it's the right decision," said Whitlock, the pommel horse world champion.

"I want to continue to compete at the very highest level aiming towards the Tokyo Olympics in 2020," he added.

"But I'm very conscious that since suffering from glandular fever two years ago, I need to manage my body."

Whitlock won floor and pommel gold in Brazil, as well as all-around bronze alongside British team-mate Louis Smith, who is also unlikely to be part of the team heading to Romania.

The four-time Olympic medallist has been on a break while taking part in Channel 4's The Jump programme, where he has made next weekend's final.