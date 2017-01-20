Daniel Keatings: Glasgow 2014 gold medallist retires from gymnastics

Daniel Keatings plans to remain involved in gymnastics in some form

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Daniel Keatings has announced his retirement from gymnastics.

The 27-year-old won a gold medal and two silvers at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014.

Reflecting on a "long and successful career", Keatings says he plans to "kick back, drink some beers" and spend more time with his wife.

"At the moment I'm having a break but I will always stay involved in some way or another in gymnastics," he said.

The Kettering-born gymnast says his greatest achievement was winning silver in the all-around event at the 2009 World Championships in Milan.

He also claimed European pommel gold in 2010 and 2013, as well as five continental silvers and one bronze.

'Gymnastics will always be a part of me'

"After much consideration, I have decided to call time on my competitive gymnastics career," he tweeted.

"I've had a long and successful career but I have only achieved what I have achieved due to the support from my family, coaches, team-mates and the many friends I have made on my journey.

"Most of all, I would like to thank my fans for supporting me through not only good but also the many difficult periods in my career.

"I feel really lucky to have represented Great Britain and Scotland at the highest level and I take away with me so many great memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life. I'll certainly miss the many friends I have made from all over the world.

"Gymnastics will always be a part of me but for now I need to kick back."