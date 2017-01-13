Nile Wilson: GB gymnast injured after 'freak accident' in training

"I will come back a better gymnast," says Nile Wilson

British Olympic bronze medallist Nile Wilson could be out for several months after snapping ankle ligaments in training.

The 20-year-old, who won bronze on the high bar at Rio 2016, was injured during what he called a "basic" parallel bars routine on Wednesday.

Wilson said the "freak accident" caused "very significant injury".

"I'll get through this and come back stronger; the key is staying very positive," he wrote on Facebook.

Despite not breaking any bones, the injury could force Wilson to miss the European Championships in April.

He was part of Team GB's best ever Olympic gymnastics performance, the squad winning seven medals in Brazil.

Earlier in 2016 he became the first Briton to win European high bar gold.

Wilson's statement

"Following a freak accident on Wednesday, a scan on my ankle has revealed a serious injury.

"I am committed to getting back to full fitness as soon as I can.

"I will come back a better gymnast and a better person.

"The is day one of a different chapter on my journey and I will be reaching out to those facing similar challenges."

'Significant setback'

British Gymnastics men's head national coach Eddie van Hoof said it was a significant setback for Wilson in his early preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"He will receive the best possible advice and support to assist in his recovery. Nile will now focus on the recovery period and we will adjust his programme accordingly," he said.

British Gymnastics chief medical officer Dr Chris Tomlinson added: "Investigations have revealed no fracture but he does have a significant lateral ankle ligament injury.

"He will be further assessed by the British Gymnastics medical team early next week to determine the next steps in his treatment."