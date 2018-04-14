RBC Heritage: Ian Poulter takes one-shot lead into final round

Ian Poulter is chasing his second win of the month following victory at the Houston Open

RBC Heritage third-round leaderboard -13 I Poulter (Eng); -12 L List (US), K Si-woo (Kor); -11 Pan CT (Tpe), B Horschel (US); -10 K Kisner (US), C Hadley (US); -9 R Sabbatini (SA); -8 R Moore (US), M Kucher (US), D Lee (NZ) Selected others: -7 M Laird (Sco); -4 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -3 R Knox (Sco); +1 G McDowell (NI) Full leaderboard

England's Ian Poulter holds a one-shot lead at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina after shooting a four-under-par 67 in the third round.

The 42-year-old hit four birdies to move to 13 under overall, with America's Luke List and South Korean Kim Si-woo tied for second.

American Bryson DeChambeau, who led after day two at Harbour Town, fell off the pace with a four-over 75.

Scotland's Martin Laird is tied for 12th on seven under after carding a 70.

Poulter, who claimed the final place at last week's Masters with a dramatic play-off win at the Houston Open this month, moved into contention with a 64 in the second round.

"Still standing - that's a good thing," Poulter said after his bogey-free round at Hilton Head - his sixth PGA Tour event in as many weeks.

"It's unusual for me to play that many weeks in a row but I can muster up another day... see if we can pull it out of the bag again."

Compatriot Matthew Fitzpatrick went round in 69 to move to four under, while Luke Donald, Ross Fisher, Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton failed to make the cut.