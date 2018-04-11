Bradley Neil seeks consistency at Spanish Open after time off

Neil's best result so far this season is a tie for 51st at the South Africa Open

Bradley Neil believes a month off tweaking his game will be valuable as he continues his debut season on the European Tour.

It has been five weeks since the 22-year-old Scot competed at the Tshwane Open in South Africa.

He resumes duties at the Spanish Open in Madrid on Thursday with the mission of finding more consistency.

"To be honest, I've not played well for four rounds yet, and that's what you've got to do," Neil told BBC Scotland.

"The guys who do well week in, week out are playing well for four rounds."

The Blairgowrie golfer, who stepped up to the European Tour after a top 15 finish in the Challenge Tour standings in 2017, has had encouragements through making the cut at the Oman Open and the South Africa Open, but seeks more steadiness.

"I've had moments and there have been nine or 18 holes that have been really good - it's just building that consistency," he said.

"I don't think I've played a tournament yet where I feel comfortable with every part of my game.

"After these last four or five weeks me and my coach Kevin Hale have looked at the first eight tournaments that I've played.

"We've looked at all the stats, figured out where things have been going wrong and addressed those. I think I'm heading into a spell of tournaments when a lot of the parts of my game are improving."

Other Scots in the field are Marc Warren, Paul Lawrie, Scott Jamieson, Connor Syme, Richie Ramsay, David Drysdale and Stephen Gallacher.

The Centro Nacional de Golf in Madrid is experiencing unusually cold and wet weather this week, with temperatures on the course at 6C most of Wednesday.

"A lot of the guys are struggling with the temperature because they've come over from Florida or South Africa," said Neil.

"They are all wrapped up with three layers on but I'm just in trousers and a jumper - I think it's brilliant."