BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Rory McIlroy 'did not put enough pressure on Patrick Reed'
'I didn't put enough pressure on Reed'
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy says he did not produce good enough golf to put pressure on overnight leader Patrick Reed on the final day of the Masters.
McIlroy, who was trying to complete the Grand Slam, finished in a tie for fifth - six shots behind American winner Reed.
"My game is in good shape and I'm not going to let this get me down," said the Northern Irishman.
